Sonu Sood Mourns Death of Covid-19 Patient from 'Love You Zindagi' Video, Says 'Life's Unfair'

As India reels under the deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic, cases and death toll across the country are on a rise. SOS calls heartbreaking videos of doctors and families to save their patients and loved ones have taken over social media. Amid this, on Tuesday, a video from a Covid-19 ward in the country had gone viral after a patient was seen listening to Bollywood hit Dear Zindagi’s title track ‘Love You Zindagi’, cheering up herself even though she was suffering from the deadly virus. However, the 30-year-old woman succumbed to the deadly virus on Friday and the news left many shocked. Condolences poured in from people including Indian actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who was deeply saddened by her untimely demise.

Taking to Twitter, Sood wrote, “So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won’t be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase." The young mother also had a child back at home.

So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase. https://t.co/jZBQtiTD2l— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 13, 2021

The woman who didn’t get an ICU bed in the hospital and was managing in the covid emergency for the past ten days when the video was shot. She had asked the doctor if some music can be played, to which the healthcare worker had played the above-mentioned song. the original video was tweeted out by a certain Dr Monika Langesh, who wrote, “She is just 30 yrs old & She didn’t get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10 days. She is on NIVsupport, received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc. She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her. by a certain Dr Monika Langesh who wrote(sic)."

She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.Lesson:"Never lose the Hope" pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021

In a subsequent update, she wrote that although she got an ICU bed after two days her condition was reportedly not stable. “She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It’s all in the hands of almighty what we plan what we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray," the doctor noted.

She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of almighty what we plan what we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray. https://t.co/zfpWEt5dYm— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 9, 2021

On Friday, Dr Langesh tweeted that she lost her as she succumbed to severe covid symptoms and showed concern about the kid, who now has to bear the grief.

I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..ॐ शांति .. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss🙏😭 https://t.co/dTYAuGFVxk— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 13, 2021

The video had been viewed by over 1.1 million people on Twitter. Netizens are now praying that she may rest in peace and may the devastation of the pandemic come to an end as soon as possible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here