Sonu Sood to Replace Rannvijay in Roadies and Twitter is Already Dropping Contestants Home

Rannvijay Singha, whose name and fame has become synonymous with Roadies, is calling it quits after 17 long years. Rannvijay had participated in the adventure show as a contestant where he won the first season but later returned as a host and eventually doubled up as a judge. However, the actor-host-judge will not be seen in the upcoming season of the adventure-based reality show. Instead, a Bollywood actor is being roped in to fill his shoes in MTV Roadies Season 19. After News18 broke the news of Rannvijay’s exit, a Hindustan Times report has now suggested that Sonu Sood might be filling his shoes on the show. The actor will be the only mentor-host this year as the show is getting a makeover, doing away with the concept of gang leaders. This would also mean that Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others will also not appear in the new season.

Whether Sonu Sood will replace Rannvijay or not, as soon as the news of Sood taking up the duties of Roadies hit on social media, Twitterati were quick to react. Many imagined how he would go about on the show, remembering his invaluable work during the pandemic for the citizens of the country and how he’d incorporate that on Roadies.

Contestants getting eliminated will be personally dropped at home by Sonu Sood pic.twitter.com/Z7o2u03l50— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 3, 2022

*Sonu sood to replace Rannvijay in Roadies*Sonu Sood to Roadies contestants : pic.twitter.com/QCuHLH3loQ — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 3, 2022

Wouldn't be surprised if sonu sood changes the show name "Roadies" to "Homies" pic.twitter.com/cNHvoXphc7— tatvaBodhini (@tatvaBodhini_) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Rannvijay has been busy with the show Shark Tank India. The actor has been handling the presenting duties of the maiden season of the show. The show has become popular.

