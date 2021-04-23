Sonu Sood Responds to Telangana Man's Appeal to Save Ailing Baby, Calls it His ‘Responsibility’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The actor, however, has not let that come in the way of his social service. Sood, who was hailed as a hero for his active help and support to fellow Indians throughout the pandemic last year, has not stopped serving those in need despite his testing positive for the deadly virus. After arranging for ventilators and medicines for many amid the second wave of the pandemic, the actor is now helping save the life of a little baby.

The baby boy, who was born prematurely, has been suffering from a stomach infection. Taking to social media, the baby’s father whose name if Mahesh Pothu on Twiitter, appealed to Sood for help. “Dear sir, (I) am a big fan of yours. I have a newborn baby boy (who) is having stomach infection," Pothu wrote. He also informed the actor that the baby was currently undergoing treatment in Star Women and Children’s Hospital in Karimnagar, Telangana, but that he did not have enough funds to afford her treatment.

Sharing further details of the baby boy and his medical condition, Pothu appealed to Sood for whatever help he could offer.

Not one to lose time, Sood promptly responded to the tweet saying, “Will be done. Your baby is our responsibility".

At a time when the country is grappling with shortage of medical resources and oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus, Sood’s humanity has been winning hearts on Twitter.

Sood, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, recently expressed his anguish at being unable to help Indians during the second wave of the pandemic. He also said that the Covid preventive vaccine should be available to the needy for free, and there should be a cap on pricing. “Every needy should get vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. Let’s do business some other time," Sood tweeted on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here