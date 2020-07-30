'Sonu Sood, the Man With a Golden Heart': Reel to Real Hero's Birthday is a Trending Hashtag on Twitter

Sonu Sood became a household name in the last few months since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Bollywood actor has been at the forefront of relief efforts, emerging as the real hero to many, many Indians.

The actor celebrates his birthday on July 30, today. So, naturally, Twitter exploded with good wishes for the star with fans hailing him as the 'Man With Golden Heart' for standing up in the times of crisis and extending help.

Sonu Sood, like a good samaritan, sent hundreds of migrants back home through private buses in the midst of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and ensured that everyone reached home safe. Sood has been supporting people who reach out to him through social media ever since the lockdown. Additionally, he has also provided Mumbai police 25,000 face shields to battle COVID-19.

A user on micro-blogging wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy birthday @SonuSood sir. He is only one call away, He'll be there to save the day, Superman got nothing on him, He is only one call away. Red heart #Manwithgoldenheart #HBDRealHeroSonuSood."

Wishing you a very Happy birthday @SonuSood sir. He is only one call away He'll be there to save the day Superman got nothing on him He is only one call away.❤️ #Manwithgoldenheart #HBDRealHeroSonuSood pic.twitter.com/2G7VhhkBY5 — Harshil (@SanskariNalayak) July 30, 2020

Fans hailed Sonu Sood for his praiseworthy efforts during the pandemic epidemic.

Take a look at fans' wishes on Sonu Sood's birthday as they together made #Manwithgoldenheart trend on Twitter on his birthday.

Wishing you many more happy returns off the day Sonu bhai hope you have a great year ahed live long with joy and happiness have a great day sir @SonuSood #manWithGoldenHeart#RealHeroSonuSood pic.twitter.com/CutYVl9Nn2 — ప్రేమ్ చౌదరి కట్టా . (@PreamKatta) July 30, 2020

Wishing the #ManWithGoldenHeart the Humanitarian, the Actor @SonuSood A Fantabulous birthday A Reel Life Villain to a Real Life Hero ! May you continue to save many people's life and cherish their lives you blessed soul #HappyBirthdaySonuSood#HBDRealHeroSonuSood pic.twitter.com/sZ5oz63Yii — Cinema Paarvai (@cinemaparvaicom) July 30, 2020

The man with a golden heart & above than that ........ God for who received such warm response & help ... Do trnd for this real hero..not to reel hero #letsdothistrend#manwithgoldenheart#AdvanceHBDsonusood @SonuSood ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sXDET6jlVf — swagg_STAR (@PoornaGanesh9) July 28, 2020

Moreover, Sonu Sood plans to use his birthday as an event to help those in need during the pandemic. According to various reports, Sonu Sood revealed that he was planning to organize several free medical camps all across the nation on his birthday. Moreover, the actor mentioned that over 50,000 people would partake in this initiative.