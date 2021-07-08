Actor Sonu Sood called Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao “the best host in Telangana" after the latter treated him to “the world’s best veg biryani" in Hyderabad. Sood had called on Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday, and was later treated to veg biryani at lunch. Replying to Rao’s tweet praising him for his “selfless service and passion to serve the people in distress" during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sood wrote, “Thank you so much brother for treating me with the world’s best veg biryani. Now I can officially say, ‘You are the best host in Telangana’."

Sood also shared photos from the meeting on Twitter. He tagged the minister in his tweet, calling him “a visionary, a leader who sets an example of empathy".

“Thank you so much for all the love and warmth my brother @KTRTRS," he wrote. The meeting ended with the minister presenting Sood with a shawl, as a gesture honouring his philanthropic work during the pandemic.

Sood’s veg biryani tweet, however, made him the target of quite a bit of good-humoured trolling. Twitter users wasted no time in pointing out to him the various “demerits" of veg biryani. A user wrote “You either die a hero, or live long enough to endorse veg biryani", quipping on a Batman reference.

“Veg biryani shouldn’t exist," wrote another user.

One user even tagged KTR, writing “Not cool. Veg Biryani is nothing but Veg Pulao."

A few users shared their love for veg biryani, with one of them posting a photo of the dish and inviting Sood.

Sood’s Twitter is usually flooded with pleas for help from various users. The actor often addresses their concerns and ends up helping them with what they need. His bio reads, “OUR SERVICES ARE FREE". The actor has been in the limelight for innumerable acts of service to people in need throughout the duration of the pandemic.

