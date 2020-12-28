Sonu Sood Visits Fan's Roadside Stall Named After Him in Hyderabad, Tries Cuisine

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has won the hearts of several people on social media for his incredible humanitarian work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other than just his good deeds which involved getting migrant laborers home and much more, he has always been humble in his response, never letting down his fans.

In his most recent kind-hearted gesture, he surprised a fan on Christmas day by visiting their roadside food stall on Friday.

The 'Dabangg' star told ANI that he had seen the stall set up by Anil on social media, and felt to personally taste the food at the stall.

"Today I got a chance to visit and I ate Egg Fried rice and Manchurian here.," he added.

Anil, the stall owner was also surprised to see Sood in person. He praised the star for the work he has been doing and shares "I was really inspired by the social work and service done by Sonu Sood, that is the reason with I setup the Sonu Sood Fastfood Stall," he told ANI.

From providing tractor to farmers to helping a young woman get employment in a job-crunch market, Sood has earned a name and respect with his social work.

To honour the actor in recongnition of his humanitarian work, locals in a Telangana's village have constructed a temple to pay him homage.

The temple has been reportedly constructed at Dubba Tanda villahe, with the help of Siddipet district authorities.

It was inaugurated with an 'aarti' and while women sang folk songs.

Hailing Sood's selfless work for the public during the pandemic, Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zilla Parishad member said to ANI, "As he has attained the place of god by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a god for us."

The sculptor of Sood's idol, Madhusudhan Pal expressed that he was "elated" to have carved a statue of the 47-year-old actor.

In September Sood was also awarded the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme in a virtual ceremony. While receiving the award, the actor had maintained his humility as he said he has done whatever little he could for his fellow countrymen without any expectations.

Following this in October, a Twitter had posted an image of the actor at a small temple in his house and made a special request as he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to bestow the highest civilian award of the country to Sonu. The fan wrote, "Respected Prime Minister, It is our wish as Indians that- the way amid COVID crisis, Sonu Sood has extended support to the poor, migrants, students and every person in need - for the true hero of the country, we ask you to honour him with the Bharat Ratna Award."

However, this wasn't the first time when a statue of the actor has cropped up in his honour. Earlier in October, a life-size statue of the actor was erected at the Keshtopur Prafulla Kanan Durga Puja in Kolkata.