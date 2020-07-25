85-Year-Old Shantabai Pawar's Lathi Skills Impresses Internet, Sonu Sood Pitches in to Help

The coronavirus lockdown has forced a lot of people to look for alternative ways to earn money. One of these is an 85-year-old woman from Pune who has won the internet with her lathi wielding skills. Shanta Balu Pawar has been famously termed as the “warrior Aaji maa” after her video showcasing martial arts has gone viral on the internet.

A video of the viral Dadi was shares on Twitter by Chandro Tomar.

As the video went viral on social media and reached a wider audience, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh came forward to offer help to the elderly performer. Sharing her video, Deshmukh wrote, “Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her...”

He soon received a reply from Aishwarya Kale, who first shot the warrior aaji and uploaded her video on Twitter. She wrote, “Hello sir... this is Aishwarya Seema Kale... by God’s grace I could film this video in Pune near Salunkhe Vihar road... 85-year-old, Smt. Shanta Balu Pawar, a resident of Hadapsar, Pune. An exceptionally motivational and a strong woman even in the difficult times of Lockdown…”

A lot of netizens came forward to share the details and information about Warrior Aaji, some also took the responsibility of her and her grandchildren.

Replying to all, Deshmukh said, “Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story.”

Other actors also chimed in to offer "aaji" assistance.

Actors Sonu Sood and Randeep Hooda also dropped posts praising the brave woman. Sood offered to open a training school for women under the aaji’s guidance. He wrote, “Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country with some self-defence techniques.”