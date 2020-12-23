Sonu Sood's Humble Response to Telangana Villagers Honouring Him With Temple Wins Twitter

Sonu Sood has won millions of hearts for his incredible humanitarian work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sood's efforts have been lauded not just in India but all around the world. In a show of appreciation for his work, the residents in a Telangana village have constructed a temple.

Responding to this, the actor said that he was humbled by all the love and blessing coming his way.

“Don’t deserve this Sir. Humbled,” wrote Sood in a tweet. Check it out here:

The temple was recently erected in the Dubba Tanda village of the Siddipet district. The district administration worked along with the residents of the village to see the task. An idol of the actor was placed inside the temple.

Several local women gathered in the temple, dressed in traditional attire to perform aarti. They also sang folk songs to honour the actor.

The locals said that Sonu Sood is like a God to them and hence they wanted to pay their respect to him. “As he has attained the place of God by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a god for us,” Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zilla Parishad member, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The idol was created by a sculptor named Madhusudhan Pal who said he was elated to be able to carve out the statue of the actor. He said that Sood has made a place in people's hearts through his work. He also intends to give a small idol which he has created as a gift to the actor himself.

Earlier this year, another similar incident had surfaced when a life-size statue of Sonu Sood was erected during Durga Puja in Kolkata.

The actor has indeed carved a special place in the hearts of thousands of people he has helped. When thousands of migrant labourers started walking on foot to go back to their homes following the nationwide lockdown, the actor pitched in to help them get where they needed to go. He arranged for special buses and obtained permissions from various state authorities to transport them back to their villages.

Sood also started an initiative to feed the poor and hungry people who were the most affected by the pandemic. He further donated 1500 PPE kits to the health workers across Punjab.

His philanthropic work was recognised by the United Nations Development Programme, which honoured him with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award in a virtual ceremony held in September.