Sonu Sood's Miniature Painting on a Sim Card Goes Viral, Actor Calls it '10G Network'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a hero in times of the coronavirus pandemic. And ever since the actor stepped forward with his recuse work, fans have found myriad ways to pay their tributes to the actor or express their love.

In another recent gesture of showing love and admiration towards the actor, a Twitter fan painted Sood's face on an old sim card and shared it on social media.

In the past couple of months, the actor has been idolised and worshipped in different parts of the country for his untiring efforts to reach out to people gravely affected by the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the artist, Somin said, "@SonuSood, sir aapki photo maine sim card pe paint ki hai. Aapko kaisi lagi ? Ur doing great work sir. Proud of u sir." (sic) (Sir, I have painted you photo on my sim card. How do you like it? You're doing a great work and I am proud of you).

Sood was quick to reply to the miniature artwork with a dash of humour: "10G network".

The painting that went viral drew a lot of praises for the artwork done so minutely on a small piece of card. One user even joked that he shouldn't expect a recharge done by Sood now!

In August, Sonu Sood even won recognition for highlighting self-reliant tribals to build roads in Andhra Pradesh.

The tribal residents of Kodama-Bari village in Saluru mandal of Vizianagaram district had laid a road on a stretch of 4 km to their village by themselves, solving the perennial problem which they said had been ignored by the authorities.

Their efforts caught the attention of actor Sonu Sood who heaped praises on the initiative on his Twitter handle, with the promise that he would visit the village soon.

Sonu Sood, like a good samaritan, arranged passage for hundreds of migrants to reach home through private buses in the midst of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and ensured that everyone reached home safe. Sood has been supporting people who reach out to him through social media ever since the lockdown.

Additionally, he has also provided Mumbai police 25,000 face shields to battle COVID-19.