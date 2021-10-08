Sonu Sood's Reply to Fan Who Made His Portrait on Sim Card Leaves Netizens in Splits

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic forced the first lockdown last year, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood emerged as a saviour for thousands with his philanthropic work. While he started by helping migrant labourers reach their homes, he went on to help people with oxygen cylinders and medicines during the deadly second Covid wave as well. Sood’s social work was hailed by people across the country and his fanbase only increased by leaps and bounds. Recently, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform to share a fanart, where Sood’s portrait is painted on a sim card.

Since being posted, the post went viral with even Sood sharing it. In his post sharing the fanart, Sood wrote in the caption, “Free 10 G network."

Free 10 G network ,😄 https://t.co/uwUUSMBXLW— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 7, 2021

Earlier in August, an artist named Vipul Mirajkar impressed the netizens with his skills after he made a Sood’s portrait on a 50,000 sq ft of land on a field. He dug and ploughed the field to neatly showcase each and every feature of the actor. The entire process of the stunning artwork was shared by the artists on his Instagram handle.

The artist had also shared a video that captures the reaction of the actor when he showed him the video, which is being referred to in the article. In the clip, shared on his Instagram account, Vipul is seen seated next to Sood. The two along with Sood’s wife Sonali Sood and his son are seen watching the video on the laptop. The actor called Vipul’s artwork “unreal” while his wife said that of all the artwork they have seen, it was the best. In the Instagram video, the artist revealed that it took him 20 days to complete the artwork.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.