Sony is Finally Out With PlayStation 5 and So are the Hilarious Memes on the Internet

Image credits: Sony.

The long wait for Sony's PlayStation 5 first look is finally over!

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
"Why PlayStation look like that?"

Sony has done it again. With its unveiling of the latest edition of PlayStation, the tech giant has managed to create enough hype in the gaming industry as well as on social media.

While the wait for PS5's first look is officially over, Sony did not spill any beans on the futuristic-looking gaming console's pricing or its exact launch date, though it expected to come out late in 2020.

"Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do, Sony stated on its website.

PS5 will come in two variants: console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and and a slightly thinner Digital Edition without a disc drive.

In a hardware unveil video dropped on YouTube on Friday, the company said: "The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation."

What's visibly different is the design element-- the consoles have gotten sleeker and can now stand vertically. The core is complete with protruding wings wrapping it at the top for heat dissipation.

The new look, of course, took the PlayStation enthusiasts by a surprise and there were plenty of memes on Twitter.

Twitterati also managed to get hold of rumoured and untrue pricing of the new console and expressed their feelings around it with more memes.

You can catch the confirmed specifications of the new console here.

Watch Sony's official unveiling video here:



