Sony is Finally Out With PlayStation 5 and So are the Hilarious Memes on the Internet

"Why PlayStation look like that?"

Sony has done it again. With its unveiling of the latest edition of PlayStation, the tech giant has managed to create enough hype in the gaming industry as well as on social media.

While the wait for PS5's first look is officially over, Sony did not spill any beans on the futuristic-looking gaming console's pricing or its exact launch date, though it expected to come out late in 2020.

"Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do, Sony stated on its website.

PS5 will come in two variants: console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and and a slightly thinner Digital Edition without a disc drive.

In a hardware unveil video dropped on YouTube on Friday, the company said: "The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation."

What's visibly different is the design element-- the consoles have gotten sleeker and can now stand vertically. The core is complete with protruding wings wrapping it at the top for heat dissipation.

The new look, of course, took the PlayStation enthusiasts by a surprise and there were plenty of memes on Twitter.

why play station look like that — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) June 12, 2020

The #PS5 looks like it's going to be the 2nd best gamer of all time next to the king of games the X-YuGi. pic.twitter.com/UZJoD6SptR — Estevan G. (@AMGX) June 12, 2020

Wait a second I already own the PS5 pic.twitter.com/y4JsFLcdpb — Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) June 12, 2020

Here's my dumb contribution to the PS5 memes pic.twitter.com/4JLffrbyLu — Plain Old Dovi [Sephiroth1204] (@Sephiroth1204) June 11, 2020

the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs — but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020

I Just found out that I’ve had the PS5 all along #PS5 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/glKT0tS0rN — Abdi (@_Shuuuush) June 11, 2020

Been had the PS5 pic.twitter.com/ajPmlHbJfu — Official JO$H JONE$ (@real_joshjones) June 12, 2020

Japanese things the #PS5 looks like



- the E353 series Chuo line train

- St. Mary's Cathedral in Sekiguchi

- most notably, this @SHARP_JP air purifier, which is why #空気清浄機 is trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/vlhcqiFlln — Gearoid Reidy (@GearoidReidy) June 12, 2020

this what all the mf going crazy over the PS5 look like pic.twitter.com/PFgycoNCwM — YUNG VRO BLM (@BlvkSheepMusic) June 12, 2020

Just got the ps5 early i dont get all the hype pic.twitter.com/AeADLUThnc — toe bee (@tawbeee) June 12, 2020

Y’all getting the ps5 or ps5 pro? pic.twitter.com/4gObGVzNrp — ツovanni (@2wavybaby) June 12, 2020

Twitterati also managed to get hold of rumoured and untrue pricing of the new console and expressed their feelings around it with more memes.

800 dollars for the PS5 it better come with the PS6 — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) June 11, 2020

me going to buy the ps5 after I sold my kidney pic.twitter.com/CUKEXHu6XE — Terror the Archangel (@temiolusada) June 12, 2020

ps5 800? it better play some games lol — hubert plant emoji (@postedinthecrib) June 11, 2020

trying to figure out how imma turn $2 into $800 for the new PS5 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/cmm64sZxhS — gimby (@currymansupreme) June 11, 2020

You can catch the confirmed specifications of the new console here.

Watch Sony's official unveiling video here:





