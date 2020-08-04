BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Sony's DualShock 4 Controllers Not Compatible With PS5 Games Leaves Internet 'Shook'

Image credits: Sony.

In a blogpost on August 3, Sony shed light on the future of PlayStation 4 peripherals and their compatibility with the all-new PS5 console.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
In what may come as a shock (no pun intended) to the gaming community, Sony PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 wireless controller won't be compatible with the next-gen PS5 games. Yes, you read that right.

On Monday, Sony, in its blog post, shed light on the future of PlayStation 4 peripherals and how much they will be compatible with the all-new PS5 launched recently.

Among the many queries that the company answered in its blog, was the burning question regarding the future of DualShock 4 wireless controller in gaming.

Keeping it plain and simple, Sony wrote: "No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller."

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and licensed third-party gamepad controllers will, however, work with supported PS4 games on the PlayStation 5 console.

Naturally, the gamers expressed their thoughts on development.

Many others, however, were on board with Sony's decision.

The new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is wireless, features haptic feedback, a built-in microphone array and it is white.

According to the company, the haptic feedback is going to add a variety of powerful sensations and players will certainly feel everything while giving an example of driving a car. One will also be able to adjust the resistance of new "adaptive triggers" depending on the gameplay.

The new DualSense controller also comes with a new two-tone design and the lightbar now surrounds the touchpad, while the PlayStation buttons are no longer coloured and adapt a simple monochrome scheme. The controller also gets USB-C and overall the design brings in a more rounded finish which should help provide a better overall grip.

You can catch all the features of Sony's next-gen gaming console here.

