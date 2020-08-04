Sony's DualShock 4 Controllers Not Compatible With PS5 Games Leaves Internet 'Shook'

In what may come as a shock (no pun intended) to the gaming community, Sony PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 wireless controller won't be compatible with the next-gen PS5 games. Yes, you read that right.

On Monday, Sony, in its blog post, shed light on the future of PlayStation 4 peripherals and how much they will be compatible with the all-new PS5 launched recently.

Among the many queries that the company answered in its blog, was the burning question regarding the future of DualShock 4 wireless controller in gaming.

Keeping it plain and simple, Sony wrote: "No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller."

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and licensed third-party gamepad controllers will, however, work with supported PS4 games on the PlayStation 5 console.

Naturally, the gamers expressed their thoughts on development.

Will we be able to use dualshock 4 controllers for the PS5 ?Sony: https://t.co/GSV23MRZom pic.twitter.com/653hM6pjSA — Abdulla 🍀 (@ragab_abdulla) August 3, 2020

Sony announcing that Dualshock 4 controllers will work for the Playstation 5...but not for PS5 Games...felt like a slap in the face pic.twitter.com/LR8RuWanYR — That's Controversial (@muchcontroversy) August 3, 2020

Dualshock 4 works with Ps5Me: Woah that's pretty sick But not with Ps5 gamesMe: pic.twitter.com/TMug5TDlQD — ek (@CheesyMcSquezzy) August 3, 2020

Obviously the console ships with a PS5 controller, but for multiplayer etc it would be great to have the option of using your existing controllers. — Lewie Procter (@LewieP) August 3, 2020

Dualshock 4 won't work with PS5 pic.twitter.com/MdrQQ3dDIb — Brute Of Tsushima (@BrokenGamezHDR_) August 3, 2020

Y’all really wanted to use a DualShock 4 on PS5? pic.twitter.com/y7Jb0GOPfa — ⛩ Charles of Tsushima ⛩ (@RealityPales) August 3, 2020

Woke up, sent some tweets about State of Play/accessories blog post, then took a nap. Woke up again, Internet on fire about DualShock 4 not working for PS5 games. Yikes. — Ryan Biniecki (@MysticRyan) August 3, 2020

Everyone's talking about the Dualshock 4 PS4 controller not being compatable with PS5 games, and I'm just here anxiously waiting for the PS5 price to drop. pic.twitter.com/0Kq7nG1PPP — MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) August 3, 2020

Many others, however, were on board with Sony's decision.

Realistically some games won't be properly playable without haptic feedback. Last thing PlayStation would wanted is a Wii U pro controller situation where people think they can buy a DS4 & play all PS5 games with it when it may not be the case. DS4 for PS4 games only is SIMPLE. — Cassie Cage (@mariokart) August 3, 2020

Honestly, I'm not that upset that the Dualshock 4 won't work with PS5 games. It shows that Sony is really backing Dualsense instead of allowing it to be a gimmick. It's also par for the course with Sony consoles. PS2 won't work on PS3. PS3 controllers won't work on PS4 etc. — Big Green Gaming (@BigGreenGaming1) August 3, 2020

Why is everyone so surprised and upset that you can't use a PS4 controller with PS5 games, only PS4 games running on the PS5? It's not like you have to buy the DualSense separate from the console. They give you one in the box. And you already have a DualShock 4.I mean...duh? pic.twitter.com/8ZIyVKIobf — ⚔️🌙Kiripro🌙⚔️ // Weebdomain Radio (@VirtualAxiom) August 3, 2020

The new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is wireless, features haptic feedback, a built-in microphone array and it is white.

According to the company, the haptic feedback is going to add a variety of powerful sensations and players will certainly feel everything while giving an example of driving a car. One will also be able to adjust the resistance of new "adaptive triggers" depending on the gameplay.

The new DualSense controller also comes with a new two-tone design and the lightbar now surrounds the touchpad, while the PlayStation buttons are no longer coloured and adapt a simple monochrome scheme. The controller also gets USB-C and overall the design brings in a more rounded finish which should help provide a better overall grip.

You can catch all the features of Sony's next-gen gaming console here.