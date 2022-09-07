Soon In The Offing, A Video Game That Can Improve Your Eyesight

Most of us remember getting told off by our parents when we spent excessive time playing video games during our growing-up years. “You will spoil your eyes,” was the biggest reason we were given for being disallowed to mash those joystick buttons for hours at a stretch.

However, in that light, it will be difficult to convince someone that a video game can actually help prevent bad eyesight and even enhance it. However, a team of scientists from Japan’s Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine have just made it come true.

The mobile game Meteor Blaster, developed by Sendai Television, can help in glaucoma early diagnosis. For iOS and Android, there is presently a demo version of the game available in the browser. Sendai Television and the Tohoku University School of Medicine are working together to develop it.

A shooting game based in outer space, Meteor Blaster is expected to be a breakthrough. With approximately 5 minutes total to work with each eye, the game offers a straightforward assessment of the player’s field of vision.

In addition to measuring your field of vision, this quick and simple game can aid in the early diagnosis of glaucoma. There are 16 sections and 4 stages in the game. Upon completion, you receive a score. Those who score between 4-5 require a glaucoma test.

It has proven to be challenging to persuade people to have their eyesight evaluated for glaucoma, therefore researchers have had to come up with creative solutions to the problem. One such novel solution is METEOR BLASTER. This particular mobile game is an exception to the rule that video games are generally thought to be bad for human eyesight, especially when played for extended periods.

“It’s said that playing video games makes your eyes worse, but we reversed the idea and worked on developing a game for eye health,” a person in charge of Sendai Broadcasting’s New Business Division told Sankei News.

With the rise in popularity of mobile video games, researchers are hopeful that fun applications like Meteor Blaster will assist to avert major health concerns.

