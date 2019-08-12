Sophia the Robot to Star Alongside Evan Rachael Wood in Short Film 'Sophiaworld'

Sophia, the robot is the future of AI. She explores the robot-human experience in service and entertainment applications and most importantly, Sophia can already put up 50 different human facial expressions.

The Hanson Robotics 2016 humanoid has made several silver screen appearances and confessed her tongue-in-cheek plans for ‘world domination' and now it seems that she is all set to make her film debut.

Turns out Evan Rachel Wood is teaming up with Sophia the Robot for a new movie. The Westworld actress and the real-life robot will be seen together for the new comedy short film SophiaWorld.

Speaking to Just Jared, director Geoff Clark spoke about the movie, elaborating, “Directing a film starring a real robot has its challenges, but luckily I was able to have someone as incredibly talented as Evan who could convincingly pull off acting opposite a robot. It wasn’t easy, but she did it flawlessly.”

According to IMDB, the bio on SophiaWord reads, "Television’s most famous Robot, actress Evan Rachel Wood, and arguably the world’s most famous real life humanoid, Sophia the Robot, have a chance encounter in a swanky NY hotel bar. But this coincidental meeting is far more than it seems.”

Notably, back in July of this year, Sophia met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, stunning him with her enthusiastic greeting. Mahavir was later quoted by The Star as saying that Sophia’s eyes, face, movements and responses made her seem as if she was real.

