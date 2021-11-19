US Band Singer Apologises for Peeing on Fan's Face Onstage: 'I am Not a Shock Artist'

Rock group Brass Against’s lead singer Sophia Urista, who has been in the news recently for urinating on a fan during a performance, took to social media to apologize for the incident. A video that went viral showed Urista pulling down her pants and peeing on a fan who laid down on the stage at the Rockville metal festival in Florida’s Daytona last week. Before Urista, the band came out earlier this week to apologise for the incident. They shared how Sophia got ‘carried away’ and it is not something the ‘rest of us expected."

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.— Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

The incident which took place last week saw Urista calling up a man on stage only to pee on him on stage while performing a rendition of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Wake Up’. Urista had reportedly told the crowd before the incident, “I gotta pee. And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it."

She then invited the man on stage and told him to lie down while she was seen pulling down her pants to pee on his face.

The incident was slammed on the internet who called it a ‘disgusting’ moment. Now Urista took to her social media handles to apologse for the incident.

“Hello everyone, I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona. I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far. I love my family, the band and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them," she wrote.

“I am not a shock artist," she said. “I always want to put the music first."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.