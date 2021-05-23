Sophie, Countess of Wessex Opens Up on Menopause and Women's Health, Urges to Normalise Dialogue

Sophie, Countess of Wessex who is married to Prince Edward, Queen and late Prince Philip’s youngest son recently spoke about women’s health issues ranging from pregnancy, menstruation to menopause as the royal took over a new patronage this week, Wellbeing of Women that works to use research, education and advocacy to help better lives of women. The Buckingham Palace issued a statement and shared the Countess’ experience of addressing a video call with the organization’s chair Professor Dame Lesley Regan and other experts.

The Countess of Wessex shared her own experience of the menopause, and spoke about the lack of education about menstrual health. To see more of the call, head to YouTube: https://t.co/DtQ0kEd0B0 pic.twitter.com/MtEBwwyXJr — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 21, 2021

The royal spoke on menstruation, menopause and pregnancy in a no-holds barred conversation and also spoke on her personal experiences as she went through the changes.

“I’ve always found out when we talk about women’s’ health, actually, it’s actually preceded by talking about women’s problems or issues, which immediately puts it into an negative light," Sophie said. Elaborating on the issues, the countess said she hopes to help people to normalise taking part in such conversations and not perceive these as taboo.

“The menstrual cycle, periods, the menopause, having babies… you know, we all talk about having babies, but nobody talks about periods, nobody talks about the menopause, why not? It’s something that happens to us 12 times a year. It’s something that’s incredibly normal, but it’s something that is hidden. And I think it’s time to say ‘Enough, we need to bring this out onto the table and say, let’s talk about this."

The royal also spoke about her personal experience on menopause and the changes it brought on her internally, reports said. “Really, we should be celebrating the fact that we don’t have to have periods any more. It should be a liberation, but it feels like a shackle. It’s described as something incredibly negative.”

“You know, in the middle of a presentation when you suddenly can’t remember what you were talking about… try being on an engagement when that happens – your words just go. It’s like somebody’s just gone and taken your brain out for however long before they pop it back in again and you try and pick up the pieces and carry on.”

The Countess also spoke about the need to educate young girls and everyone alike in removing the attached taboo with these topics.

Sophie also spoke about how there needs to be a positive representation of women related to ageing. Speaking of impossible expectations of women having to look or behave a certain way, the royal said, “We’ve got to be fit, we’ve got to be clever, we’ve got to be looking skinny, we’ve got to looking beautiful. We’ve got to look 25 years old for the rest of our lives," she said of the impossible expectations. “But unfortunately our bodies are going, ‘That’s fine, you can do all of that on the outside as much as you possible can or afford to, but on the inside, things are a little different."

The queen’s daughter-in-law also serves as patron for over 70 charities and organizations that support young people and children, agriculture, London College of Fashion among others.

