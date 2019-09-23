Take the pledge to vote

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Hug at the Emmys 2019 Has Caught ‘GoT’ Fans in the Feels

Some even started feeling Deja Vu. Was this a recreation of the classic hug we've been seeing on the show all along?

September 23, 2019
Game of Thrones may be over, but the hype around it still doesn't seem like its ending soon.

At the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, Game of Thrones stars, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington had a mini-reunion at the award show. Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark, and Harrington, who plays Jon Snow, are cousins on the show, and their reunion seemed like not just of two actors meeting again after a long time, but of House Stark re-uniting.

Caught on camera by Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg, the scene is hitting fans of the show right in the feels.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over this moment.

Some even started feeling Deja Vu. Was this a recreation of the classic hug we've been seeing on the show all along?

Both actors are nominated for awards at the ceremony: Harington is nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, while Turner is nominated in Supporting Actress - Drama Series.

HBO's Game of Thrones was the most nominated series across all categories.

