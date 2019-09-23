Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Hug at the Emmys 2019 Has Caught ‘GoT’ Fans in the Feels

Game of Thrones may be over, but the hype around it still doesn't seem like its ending soon.

At the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, Game of Thrones stars, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington had a mini-reunion at the award show. Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark, and Harrington, who plays Jon Snow, are cousins on the show, and their reunion seemed like not just of two actors meeting again after a long time, but of House Stark re-uniting.

Caught on camera by Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg, the scene is hitting fans of the show right in the feels.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over this moment.

*sophie in a high pitched voice*: you look so HANDSOOMEE*kit in an even more high pitched voice*: thank YOUUU pic.twitter.com/wFtI4TUNn8 — ً (@sansalogy) September 23, 2019

Kit Harrington and Sophie Turner hugging eachother makes me strangely emotional #Emmys #GOT pic.twitter.com/xi4cVpJcbz — michael phillips. (@_MPhillips96) September 23, 2019

That hug between Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington just now gave me more emotion than the season finale of Game of Thrones #emmys — Bridget Geerlings (@bgigglings) September 23, 2019

KIT AND SOPHIE REUNITED THEY LOOK SO HAPPY PLEASEE THE WAY THEY JUST HOLD EACH OTHER IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/U3W3BrAYie — mari (@nomadthor) September 23, 2019

Me watching that Sophie Turner and Kit Harington video for the 1000th time #Emmys pic.twitter.com/9BA0dHtcRa — Leslie (@LeslieBerneau) September 23, 2019

Some even started feeling Deja Vu. Was this a recreation of the classic hug we've been seeing on the show all along?

kit harintgton and sophie turner/ jon snow and sansa stark pic.twitter.com/AY7olTE6fx — M⚡✵MARVEL (@birdsofsansa) September 23, 2019

Sansa seeing Jon when he visits Winterfell from beyond the Wall #emmys pic.twitter.com/v2usrFkllD — Nico Nicdao (@theniconicdao) September 23, 2019

the classic jon and sansa hug someone hold me #emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/BdNnzWSnSj — fran (@mcusansastark) September 23, 2019

Both actors are nominated for awards at the ceremony: Harington is nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, while Turner is nominated in Supporting Actress - Drama Series.

HBO's Game of Thrones was the most nominated series across all categories.

