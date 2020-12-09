'Sorry for Delay': Key 'Borrowed' From 11th Century UK Tower 50 Years Ago Returned with Apology Note

An 11th century tower in Kent in England just received the most unusual item by post, a brass key that was used to open the doors of the tower, but 50 years ago!

The brass key, belonging to the St Leonard's Tower was sent to the charity English Heritage, who are the caretakers of the tower currently, by post and a note enclosed with it, saying it was 'borrowed' in 1973. The note also mentioned how the borrower was sorry about the delay in returning the key to its rightful owner, Daily Mail reported.

The charity house said that even though the key still fits into the hole of the lock on the door, it doesn't rotate anymore. They also posted on their Twitter handle about the unique incident.

That awkward moment when you return a key you borrowed for almost 50 years... Thank you to the mysterious individual who recently sent us back a key to St Leonard's Tower in Kent. Don't worry about the delay, we changed the locks long ago! pic.twitter.com/XtE7vlXRKA — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) December 9, 2020

The note accompanying the key reads: "Dear English Heritage. Please find enclosed, large key to...'St Leonard's Tower, West Malling, Kent." It added, "Borrowed 1973. Returned 2020. Sorry for the delay. Regards."

The locks to the tower were changed sometime after the key, thought to be over a 100 year old, vanished. Roy Porter, English Heritage's senior properties curator, reportedly said that this was definitely one of the most puzzling packages they ever received and especially during Christmas. Porter also called it a "modern mystery to add to the historical questions posed by the tower."

The tower, formally known as the St Leonard's Tower was thought to have been Gundulf, the Bishop of Rochester, between 1077 and 1108. The workers used local Kentish ragstones and it originally is thought to have been standing tall at 72-feet.

History experts have said how during the English Civil War of 1600, the structure was damaged to stop it from being used as a watch tower. That rendered it to somewhat close to the height it currently stands at almost 59 feet.

Even though historians know minimal about the original purpose behind the building of the tower,

it is generally thought to be named after St Leonard's Church although recent studies have negated evidence of there being a religious function.

English Heritage said that they want to 'reward the honesty of whoever returned the key with a gift of membership'.

Send us a message if it was you who borrowed our key and we'll gift you a membership for keeping it safe all this time! — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) December 9, 2020

English Heritage also said that they have no idea about how and exactly when the key had gone missing prior to this.