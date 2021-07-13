'Sorry For the Inconvenience': Entire Staff of Burger King Joint Quits

The labour job market in the United States is facing a new form of crisis after employees from a few companies are voluntarily resigning due to a lack of proper employee welfare. Employees at Burger King’s branch at Lincoln Nebraska collectively quit their job and left a message for their employer at the signboard outside the restaurant. Former general manager of Burger King’s Lincoln branch, Rachael Flores shared a post on Facebook last week which was accompanied by a picture of the signboard that read, “We all quit, sorry for the inconvenience." Speaking to KLKN, Flores said that she and eight of her coworkers had put in their two weeks notice before quitting last week. Flores had been working at the restaurant as a general manager since January.

Describing the harsh working conditions that led to the resignation of employees, Flores informed that the kitchen staff was with no air conditioning for weeks and at one point, the temperature in the kitchen reached over 32 degrees celsius. Due to severe dehydration, Flores ended up complaining to her boss. Instead of receiving a humane response, her employee told her that she was being a “baby."

Flores’ co-worker Kylee Johnson also spoke with the American news publication and said that the restaurant was understaffed and they were waiting for the management to hire more people, but that did not happen. The report mentions that according to the two employees, the kitchen was understaffed, and often had three to four people working during lunchtime. Flores mentions that she worked for 50 to 60 hours a week.

https://www.facebook.com/100001448503509/posts/4456219591102947/?sfnsn=wiwspmo

Hence, when they decided to quit, the employees at Burger King wanted to put up a sign to send out a message to the upper management of the American fast food company. The post shared by Flores last week was widely circulated on Facebook and was also seen by the Burger King management who asked her to take the sign down.

