Sorry Kylie Jenner, the Most-Liked Photo on Instagram is of an Egg

A $500,000 question on the popular quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? left many puzzled including the contestants when the host asked them about the first-ever post on Instagram. The answer? Instagram CEO and co-founder Kevin Systrom's test post of a dog in July of 2010.But do you know the most-liked photo to exist on the photo & video-sharing website? Until now, the record for the most number of likes was held by Kylie Jenner. Posted on Feb 7 2018, Kylie's post of her newborn Stormi held the record with 18.2 million likes. Not anymore.A photo of an egg is now the most-liked photograph on a website that has celebs such as Beyonce, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Yep.At the time of writing this, the humble egg - with no diamonds or outrageous facts behind it, has breached the 20 million mark and currently has over 22.2m "likes" on its post. (In case, the egg question appears on next quiz-reality show)Posted on January 4 by the 'Egg gang' @world_record_egg, the photo is captioned as: "Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this"And under 10 days, the record was broken.While it is unclear what triggered the Instagrammars to go all out and "heart" the egg, the account has 2.2 million followers with only one post. The mysterious egg. And guess what? Jenner's baby photo (which was #1 before) is being bombarded with egg comments and emojis because the Internet works like that.After descending to the #2 spot, Jenner took it upon herself to respond to egg's post... by cracking an egg on the road.Meanwhile, Biebs' post of the engagement announcement with Hailey Baldwin has over 13 million likes.2019 has truly arrived, yeah?