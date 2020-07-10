'Sorry, We've a Friend': Canterbury Cathedral Cat Interrupts Online Sermon for Some Milk

Guess who the special guest of honor was while the Dean of Canterbury's was live streaming morning prayers? A cat! Yes, that’s right!

A cathedral feline stole the show during an online prayer service when he decided to investigate the clergyman’s milk jug before he tucked into it. The cat was caught on camera ‘paw-dipping’ a cup which was placed among the vicar’s tea set for Dean of Canterbury, Very Reverend Dr Robert Willis.

The footage was shared by the official page of Canterbury Cathedral on YouTube. It shows, the Canterbury Cathedral resident named Tiger, drinking milk during an online morning prayer, held on Monday.

Dr Robert Willis was leading a virtual service in a garden when he was upstaged by the four-legged intruder. Tiger jumped up onto the outdoor table as he spotted the pot and prowled over to help himself to the milk. The not-so-stealthy cat was presumably eyeing the jug of milk as he swiftly climbed onto the chair next to Willis to nab a taste.

The moment when Tiger the cat drinks milk during a livestream of the Canterbury Cathedral's morning prayers pic.twitter.com/hZYQ2sW55E — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2020

After Willis took notice of the cat in action, he stalled his discourse and gently stroked Tiger. The reverend then apologized to the viewers saying, “Sorry, we have acquired a friend this morning.” Willis continued with his address after acknowledging Tiger. The mouser, who is one of the four at the Deanery, continued to dunk his paws into the jug and licking it clean. He then left the site in



the same fashion he arrived.



