'Sorry Your Kid Got Shot': Urban Art Sends Powerful Message on Gun Violence in US

The US, in recent years, has been dealing with the menace of rising mass shooting incidents. While the social and political discourse focuses on the issue at the time of the incident, it soon starts fading away from the public's memory. The US' attitude toward dealing with the issue might just cost the country its future and this recent viral video attempts to point out just that.

The social experiment video, which was originally posted on TikTok, features a card stand at a local store. While the sections of the stand feature usual cards used by people on different occasions, there is a dedicated column for sympathy cards for family members of the victims of shooting incidents at schools.

The video opens to show passersby stopping to see the sympathy cards that have “Sorry” written over them. “Mass Sympathy Cards. Coming Soon. If we do nothing,” reads the message at the end of the video. The clip was reshared on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman with a caption that read, “If you only watch one thing today on Twitter — please make it this.”

The video soon went viral garnering over 5 million views along with a storm of reaction from social media users. “At a loss for words – makes me feel so much sorrow. What a dramatic way to bring attention to the need for further gun control,” wrote a user while another pointed out that the clip is from 2018 but sadly nothing has changed since then.

In 2022, the US has already recorded over 300 incidents of mass shootings compared to 692 instances last year.

Investigations have pointed out that in most shooting incidents, the accused tend to be from the age group of 15 to 25 years. Researchers and policy experts consider it a hazardous crossroads for young men, a period when they are in the throes of developmental changes and societal pressures that can turn them toward violence in general, and, in the rarest cases, mass shootings.

While only two of the 30 deadliest mass shootings recorded from 1949 to 2017 involved gunmen younger than 21, six of the nine deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 2018 have been done by individuals younger than 21.

