Art, Auction Houses are Cashing in on the NFT Gold Rush

Sotheby’s and Phillips launched so-called NFT auctions on Monday, a month after Christie’s sold a digital artwork for $69.3 million, as traditional auction houses seek to capitalise on the craze shaking up the art market. Three months ago, barely anyone had heard of a non-fungible token (NFT), a digital object such as a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo, or video with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology. But that changed in March when a digital collage by American artist Beeple sold for $69.3 million at Christie’s, setting a new record for an NFT, and the first message posted on Twitter went for $2.9 million. More than $10 million in NFT transactions are now taking place daily, according to the website DappRadar.

The exchanges happen in cryptocurrencies on specialist sites such as Nifty Gateway and OpenSea, on the fringes of the art world. But the phenomenon is now becoming more mainstream with traditional auction houses keen to cash in, lending the craze, and digital artists, even more credibility.

“I feel like collectibles are collectible," said Max Moore, contemporary art expert at Sotheby’s, which is holding a three-day sale from Monday to Wednesday of NFT works by digital artist Pak. “I do expect some collectors who maybe have never purchased an NFT to make their first NFT purchase in this sale, given that it is a Sotheby’s sale," he added.

