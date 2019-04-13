'SOTY 2' Trailer Has 'Spiderman-Wonder Woman' Scene and Desi Twitter Can't Unsee it
Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10.
A still from SOTY 2
The 2012 sweet college love triangle starring then debutantes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, effectively launched their careers. The second outing of the film features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey.
SOTY the first had earned a modest 70 crores at the box office. However, its popularity seems to have endured among fans who now seem to be equally excited about the sequel.
As soon as the trailer dropped, social media was buzzing with discussion and speculation about the film. And of course, memes.
We compiled some of the best reactions for you. A scene from the trailer featuring Shroff and Sutaria dressed in Spiderman and Wonder Woman outfits respectively drew many laughs.
Yeh "Ring a Ring o' Roses" #StudentOfTheYear2 #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/vY0JBV54ab— Arpan Chatterjee (@iambongguy) April 12, 2019
When Marvel and DC characters met at Baba Siddique's Iftar party pic.twitter.com/zdsKMirhCl— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 12, 2019
The reason to watch SOTY 2 is the mahasangham of DC and Marvel pic.twitter.com/3ONhziOb3q— MUSKAN (@itsmuskann) April 12, 2019
I feel u both @MarvelStudios and @TheDCUniverse can fill defamation case against @DharmaMovies for this...can claim Rs. 1000-2000 crore...😀😀😀 #SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/SvQmTP63cm— Anil Kumar (@i_anil_kumar) April 12, 2019
#SOTY2Trailer— arnav sahay (@arnv10) April 12, 2019
What's spider man and wonderwoman doing in #SOTY2
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IDRGmxhR1o
Didn't know that becoming Student of the Year didn't involve studies. Should rename is to Sportsperson of the Year. #SOTY2 #SOTY2Trailer— Mohini Choudhury (@ChoudhuryMohini) April 12, 2019
What!!!!#SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/gx8ivHG7Er— Say_Anuragg (@Robnhood_pandey) April 12, 2019
Ex SOTY leads after watching the trailer#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/TCFp3RNVpJ— Moneyy_ish (@Moneyyy_ish) April 12, 2019
#SOTY2Trailer— Chowkidar Humor Being (@followTheGupta) April 12, 2019
Delivery guy: bhaiya me order lekar gate per khada hu
Me : pic.twitter.com/TdDmXNYoVl
#SOTY2Trailer— chichora piya (@chotathalaiva87) April 12, 2019
My brain after watching the trailer of #SOTY2 regarding watching this movie in the theatre pic.twitter.com/OOaTh3Rrxz
Tiger shroff in soty2#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/cgeh9HZJ3L— 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) April 12, 2019
Topper friend: Bhai tu saal bhar to Padtha nhi h fr bhi pass kaise ho jata h— Saurabh Manjhi 🇮🇳 (@saurabhmanjhi_) April 12, 2019
Me:#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/CJnuJUriO4
When Tiger Shroff had Mooli Ke Parathe for breakfast. #SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/6MbjobLpQe— Bhosdi Waley (@bhosdiwaley) April 12, 2019
As reported earlier, Punit Malhotra's directorial is said to feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10.
The original cast of the 2012 film, is said to make a special appearance in the film, however, they will not be shown in the trailer. "While there is no trace of Varun Dhawan or Alia Bhatt or any special number by the duo in the trailer, as against reports, a glimpse to the remake of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' song is sure to leave everyone excited," the source said.
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Hope to Show Everyone What I'm Capable Of: Livingstone After Being Picked by Royals
- Sara Ali Khan Sets Her Sights on Politics, May Take the Plunge 'Later in Life'
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Tiger Shroff Cannot Stop Jumping in ‘SOTY 2’ and Nobody Can Understand Why
- You Can Send 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers and Ruin Your Friendships For Rs 69
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s