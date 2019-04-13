SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'SOTY 2' Trailer Has 'Spiderman-Wonder Woman' Scene and Desi Twitter Can't Unsee it

Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'SOTY 2' Trailer Has 'Spiderman-Wonder Woman' Scene and Desi Twitter Can't Unsee it
A still from SOTY 2
Loading...
The trailer of Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 just dropped and the internet cannot have enough of it.

The 2012 sweet college love triangle starring then debutantes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, effectively launched their careers. The second outing of the film features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey.

SOTY the first had earned a modest 70 crores at the box office. However, its popularity seems to have endured among fans who now seem to be equally excited about the sequel.

As soon as the trailer dropped, social media was buzzing with discussion and speculation about the film. And of course, memes.

We compiled some of the best reactions for you. A scene from the trailer featuring Shroff and Sutaria dressed in Spiderman and Wonder Woman outfits respectively drew many laughs.








































As reported earlier, Punit Malhotra's directorial is said to feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10.

The original cast of the 2012 film, is said to make a special appearance in the film, however, they will not be shown in the trailer. "While there is no trace of Varun Dhawan or Alia Bhatt or any special number by the duo in the trailer, as against reports, a glimpse to the remake of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' song is sure to leave everyone excited," the source said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram