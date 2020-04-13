BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Sound Check, Lights Check': Omar Abdullah Wonders What PM Modi Would Say in His Speech Tomorrow

File photo of former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

In his earlier addresses to the nation, Modi had asked people to applaud and light candles to show respect towards the doctors and health workers tackling the pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Soon after the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation for Tuesday 10am, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah seemed to be wondering what the PM would be saying in his speech.

With light and sound emoticons in the tweet, Omar wondered what the PM would say on April 14. "14 April??," he wrote in tweet.

Modi is likely to announce the extension of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown imposed on March 24 ends on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the PMO tweeted.

Omar's reference in the tweet was towards PM's appeal to the people that he had made in his last two addresses. On March 19, Modi had asked people to applaud for the doctors and health workers at the forefront of battle against coronavirus from their balconies. Later, on April 5, people switched off lights for nine minutes and lit candles and diyas as a mark of respect and solidarity with the health workers.

