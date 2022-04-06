Sound Travels Slower on Mars than on Earth, Says Study

After landing on Mars in February last year, NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured and sent fascinating sound recordings from the Red Planet for the first time. Now, researchers have analysed these recordings to come up with some fascinating facts on how sound behaves in Mars’ environment. In a new study published in the journal Nature, researchers have carried out the first acoustic analysis of the sounds from Mars. An international team of researchers have revealed that sound travels slower in the environment of Mars than on earth.

Some of the sounds that Perseverance captured include its mechanical whine and click in the Martian wind, the whir of rotors on the Mars helicopter, Ingenuity and crackling strike of a rock-zapping laser.

It was found that the thin, cold and carbon dioxide-concentrated environment atmosphere of Mars affects the way sound travels on it. The speed of sound was found to be slower on Mars than on Earth. Researchers observed that while sound travels at 343 metre per second on Earth, low pitch sound travels at a slower speed of 240 metre per second and high pitch at 250 meter per second on Mars.

Scientists noted that sounds on Mars can travel only for a short distance while higher-pitched tones cover the negligible distance. What intrigued the scientists the most about Mars’ atmosphere was the silence that prevailed on it. According to an astrophysicist at the University of Toulouse and lead author of the study Sylvestre Maurice, the planet was so quiet that initially, they thought the microphone on the rover was broken.

Explaining the reason behind the silence, co-author Baptiste Chide said, “Mars is very quiet because of low atmospheric pressure.” He added that the pressure also keeps changing with the season on the Red Planet.

Going by this, he said that as we enter the high-pressure season, Mars may get quieter than the time that the rover landed on it.

The sounds were recorded using the microphone attached to Perseverance’s SuperCam which is mounted on the head of the rover’s mast. Sounds were also recorded through a second microphone which is placed on the chassis of the rover. This microphone helped record the pings and puffs of Perseverance’s Gaseous Dust Removal Tool (gDRT). The tool is used by the rover to blow the shavings after it scrapes on a rock to examine it.

