'Sounds Much Better!': Music Composer's New Twist to Dhinchak Pooja's Selfie Song is a Hit

Do you remember the music video Selfie Maine Leli Aaj? Dhinchak Pooja shot to fame with her debut cringeworthy song which was watched by millions when it first released. Nobody could have imagined that even this song can be salvaged one day, but a talented music composer has done the impossible. Taking to Instagram, musician Mayur Jumani has shared a video where he can be seen 'jamming' with Pooja. An old video of Pooja plays on the screen in the background where she says 'Yo People' after Mayur welcomes her to the show.

In his video, Mayur has used the original video of the Selfie song but has added his music and with the help of editing, the new version sounds nothing like the original one, where let’s be honest, there was no tune or voice moderation. Pooja’s voice has been edited to make it sound like she is singing in tune with Mayur’s version.

In his words, Dhinchak Pooja sang like a 'pro' for the 'new version'.

Fans are also definitely impressed with Mayur’s skills. One fan commented that for the first time, the Selfie song sounded musical. Another one said that Mayur took a huge responsibility by trying to fix Dhinchak Pooja’s song, adding that the music composer has done well.

Joel Rodrigues, another Instagram user, commented, “100 times better than the original version.”

Mayur’s fan Shubham Karmakar said that with the magical touch of the music composer, the song now has life. A fan of Mayur also requested him to make an extended version of the Selfie song without Pooja. The fan said that Mayur’s voice alone is good enough.

However, a commenter observed that in this version, Mayur covered up all the vocals of Pooja while another said that Pooja’s voice sounds glitchy. The video has so far gathered more than 78,000 views on Instagram and hundreds of comments.

Previously as well, Mayur’s videos have entertained social media users. He used a scene from the Shah Rukh Khan Kajol starrer Kabhi Khubhi Kabhie Gham and made it into a song that went viral. It featured the scene where Kajol breaks a vase at Raichand's house and squeaks after her action. Mayur used the squealing sound to compose the viral song.

He had also entertained his fans and followers with a chicken version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) theme song. The talented music composer had used the squeaky sound from a chicken shaped toy to create the song.