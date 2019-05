Ganguly Adjusting His Belt During Reunion With Sehwag and Bhajji Has Left Fans in a 'Fix'

The kid in me is rejoicing looking at this pic!! https://t.co/alRFiV9CJY



— S K (@shags_12) May 28, 2019





The kid in me is rejoicing looking at this pic!! https://t.co/alRFiV9CJY

— S K (@shags_12) May 28, 2019



The Best Trio of @BCCI indian Cricket. hope this time also we can see some cheering moments for @harbhajan_singh @SGanguly99 https://t.co/wWrgU814x2



— Amit Mishra (@akm1255) May 28, 2019





The Dada,The Viru and The Turbanator is amazing and mind blowing. Love you https://t.co/Wl7VWxTHFf

— SureshSekar (@TheonlyConvenor) May 28, 2019



Golden days on indian Cricket https://t.co/yKcwkeOQWS



— Muhammad Azhar (@azhar2kazi) May 28, 2019





Why ganguly is doing ‘hud hud dabangg’ step? https://t.co/q6rINUrUHC

— Ravi Bothra (@know__ravi) May 28, 2019



This is good. But I can't help notice is @SGanguly99 tightening his belt. Funny. Hope this reunion makes the World Cup great with words from the commentary box. #WorldCup2019 #CricketWorldCup2019 https://t.co/0WogfDXcxm



— Akash (@akashsarkar00) May 29, 2019





Why are men seen adjusting their belt buckles in most photos? Genuine question. Really. https://t.co/TaA3J4WUip

— Paroma Mukherjee (@ParomaMukherjee) May 28, 2019



But Sourav ke belt ke sath chhed chad kyun kiya.. https://t.co/GenSemnocl



— The Wolverine ¡¡¡ (@WolverineBhau) May 28, 2019





Clicked when dada was fixing his belt,

Golden boys of the golden era

— Varun Jamwal (@VarunjamwalBJP) May 28, 2019



Dada planning to take off his shirt again? https://t.co/oItJ1mJxpZ



— Prasaadd (@ParetoPrasad) May 28, 2019



It's the season of reunions. It's the World Cup.Dhoni and KL Rahul's fireworks during the warm-up game between India and Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Wales helped the Men in Blue register a comfortable victory over Mashrafe Mortaza's eleven on Tuesday.Not far away from the action were former Team India coach John Wright and Sourav Ganguly seated in the commentary box and their "partnership" photo instantly triggered a lot of feelings among the cricket fans.And now, a reunion photo posted by Virender Sehwag on his Twitter account has taken the nostalgia among cricket fans to a different level.Former cricketing legends and teammates Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Harbhajan Singh, who are currently performing their commentary duties for the ongoing World Cup tournament, stepped into the field and were all smiles during a "reunion" photoshoot at the warm-up match venue.The trio, who have been instrumental in several home and away victories got the Twitterati talking. Some simply relived the good ol' days, some were reminded of their childhoods, while others got busy captioning the photo.Ganguly adjusting his belt while being photographed captured the imagination of many.If India lifts the 2019 World Cup trophy, Dada would probably do it again.Harbhajan Singh too shared a photo from the big reunion over his Twitter page. Thankfully, Dada was done adjusting his belt by then.