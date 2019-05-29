Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Ganguly Adjusting His Belt During Reunion With Sehwag and Bhajji Has Left Fans in a 'Fix'

A reunion photo posted by Virender Sehwag on his Twitter account has taken the nostalgia among cricket fans to a different level.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ganguly Adjusting His Belt During Reunion With Sehwag and Bhajji Has Left Fans in a 'Fix'
Image tweeted by Virender Sehwag.
Loading...
It's the season of reunions. It's the World Cup.

Dhoni and KL Rahul's fireworks during the warm-up game between India and Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Wales helped the Men in Blue register a comfortable victory over Mashrafe Mortaza's eleven on Tuesday.

Not far away from the action were former Team India coach John Wright and Sourav Ganguly seated in the commentary box and their "partnership" photo instantly triggered a lot of feelings among the cricket fans.

And now, a reunion photo posted by Virender Sehwag on his Twitter account has taken the nostalgia among cricket fans to a different level.

Former cricketing legends and teammates Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Harbhajan Singh, who are currently performing their commentary duties for the ongoing World Cup tournament, stepped into the field and were all smiles during a "reunion" photoshoot at the warm-up match venue.




The trio, who have been instrumental in several home and away victories got the Twitterati talking. Some simply relived the good ol' days, some were reminded of their childhoods, while others got busy captioning the photo.





















Ganguly adjusting his belt while being photographed captured the imagination of many.














If India lifts the 2019 World Cup trophy, Dada would probably do it again.





Harbhajan Singh too shared a photo from the big reunion over his Twitter page. Thankfully, Dada was done adjusting his belt by then.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram