Sourav Ganguly Celebrates India's Maiden Day-Night Test in Kolkata With Pink Sandesh

As Team India and millions of fans back home gear up to be a part of the historic pink ball Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on Friday, Sourav Ganguly and Kolkata resident celebrated India's debut in the format with special sweets made for the special occasion.

Ganguly, who is the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India, shared pictures of pink bon bon sandesh and followed it up with the photo of another sweet mimicking the pink ball to embark India's journey in their maiden Day/Night Test format.

"Sweets go pink in kolkata," Ganguly wrote.

And it wasn't just the sweets that turned pink ahead of India-Bangladesh's second Test. In fact, Kolkata, which is set to witness India's pink ball Test was painted pink.

City landmarks were illuminated in pink to mark the occasion while a ball-shaped pink blimp hovered over Eden Gardens.

A local, Ganguly was mightily impressed by his city's astonishing visuals, who called the contest the "Pink Test" and shared photos and videos from around Kolkata.

The city never lets down sport .. pink test a big occasion @bcci@cab.. the Sahid minar goes pink pic.twitter.com/SNqnbjSrAa — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2019

The city turns pink on the pink test .. well done @bcci and @cab pic.twitter.com/6iwSgitzGQ — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has won the toss and opted to bat first against India on Friday. You can catch the live updates here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.