Sourav Ganguly Gifted Lord Chaitanya Idol by Superfans on 49th Birthday

Former India cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday at his residence in Behala, Kolkata. Ganguly, who is currently the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had to be rushed to the hospital twice in 2021 due to which, celebrations were a bit curtailed this year. However, amidst the low-key celebrations, one of Ganguly’s thousands of fans came from Nabadwip with a Lord Chaitanya idol to present him on his birthday.

Ashok Chakraborty and some other fans reached Ganguly’s residence in Behala quite early in the morning to present him the idol. The fans also carried a framed hand-drawn sketch of Ganguly along with the idol. Chakraborty said that the idol was for Dada’s speedy recovery from illness.

Due to diet restrictions, Ganguly could not taste his favourite dish Biriyani this year. Daughter Sana, who kept an eye on the arrangements and ordered two special cakes for her father’s birthday. His wife, Dona, gifted him a mobile phone on the occasion.

Several former cricketers took to social media to wish their beloved ‘Dada’ on his birthday.

When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn’t. #DadaBornleader @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/FVRaHySnFI— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2021

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/O2SXZjHaMp— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2021

He took charge of Indian cricket in its darkest hour and led Indian cricket to a new dawn. Happy Birthday to the ultimate leader of men @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EUo6FjylQv— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2021

Ganguly’s doctor, Dr Saptarshi Basu, also wished him a happy birthday on social media. He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY🎉💐✨🎊💫 …..U r an inspiration in every nano seconds in my life ….happy birthday Champion …. stay healthy ,stay happy …keep smiling …. wishes from the bottom of my heart…. lots of love dearest Dada."

Ganguly made his India debut in 1992 and went on to play 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring a total of 18575 runs during his international career. The statistics include 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries as well.

