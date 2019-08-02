Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, affectionately known as 'Dada' by cricket fans, has been a former captain of the Indian national team and is currently appointed as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India.

The left-handed cricketing legend is known in India for a lot of reasons, like being a prolific One Day International (ODI) batsman, with over 11,000 ODI runs to his credit, and one of the most successful Indian Test captains to date, winning 21 out of 49 test matches.

Ganguly is also the most successful Indian test captain overseas with 11 wins. Turns out, that's not the only thing he's famous for.

In Australia, there's a special tribute for Ganguly. At an undisclosed bar in the land down under, Ganguly has been paid the highest Australian honour: having a beer named after him.

Called the 'Feral "Ganguly" Mango Lasi' the beer, ranked under the 'Smooth Hoperators' section of the beer menu, is a very obvious tribute to the Bengal batsman.

A user on Twitter posted a photo of the drink.

"I always thought they didn’t like @SGanguly99 much here in Australia. But they instead have paid him the highest Aussie honour possible by naming a beer after him & even marking it as a smooth “hopetator” Must have been all those hugs to Pontin" the caption reads.

Sourav Ganguly has recently been summoned for a hearing by BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D K Jain on 20 April over an alleged conflict of interest situation arising out of his dual role as Cricket Association of Bengal president and Delhi Capitals advisor.