Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sourav Ganguly Paid 'Highest Australian Honour,' Gets Beer Named After Him

At a bar in Australia, former Indian team captain, Sourav Ganguly has a beer named after him, in tribute of his ferocious cricket-ing nature.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 20, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sourav Ganguly Paid 'Highest Australian Honour,' Gets Beer Named After Him
At a bar in Australia, former Indian team captain, Sourav Ganguly has a beer named after him, in tribute of his ferocious cricket-ing nature.
Loading...
Sourav Ganguly, affectionately known as 'Dada' by cricket fans has been a former captain of the Indian national team and is currently appointed as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India.

The left-handed cricketing legend is known in India for a lot of reasons, like being a prolific One Day International (ODI) batsman, with over 11,000 ODI runs to his credit, and one of the most successful Indian Test captains to date, winning 21 out of 49 test matches.

Ganguly is also most successful Indian test captain overseas with 11 wins. But that's not the only thing he's famous for abroad.

In Australia, turns out, there's something special to tribute Ganguly. At an undisclosed bar in the land down under, Ganguly has been paid the highest Australian honour: having a beer named after him.

Called the 'Feral "Ganguly" Mango Lasi' the beer, ranked under the 'Smooth Hoperators' section of the beer menu, is a very obvious tribute to the Bengal batsman.

A user on Twitter posted a photo of the drink when she noticed it on the menu.

"I always thought they didn’t like @SGanguly99 much here in Australia. But they instead have paid him the highest Aussie honour possible by naming a beer after him & even marking it as a smooth “hopetator” Must have been all those hugs to Pontin" the caption reads.




Sourav Ganguly has recently been summoned for a hearing by BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D K Jain on 20 April over an alleged conflict of interest situation arising out of his dual role as Cricket Association of Bengal president and Delhi Capitals advisor.




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram