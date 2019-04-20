English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sourav Ganguly Paid 'Highest Australian Honour,' Gets Beer Named After Him
At a bar in Australia, former Indian team captain, Sourav Ganguly has a beer named after him, in tribute of his ferocious cricket-ing nature.
At a bar in Australia, former Indian team captain, Sourav Ganguly has a beer named after him, in tribute of his ferocious cricket-ing nature.
Sourav Ganguly, affectionately known as 'Dada' by cricket fans has been a former captain of the Indian national team and is currently appointed as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India.
The left-handed cricketing legend is known in India for a lot of reasons, like being a prolific One Day International (ODI) batsman, with over 11,000 ODI runs to his credit, and one of the most successful Indian Test captains to date, winning 21 out of 49 test matches.
Ganguly is also most successful Indian test captain overseas with 11 wins. But that's not the only thing he's famous for abroad.
In Australia, turns out, there's something special to tribute Ganguly. At an undisclosed bar in the land down under, Ganguly has been paid the highest Australian honour: having a beer named after him.
Called the 'Feral "Ganguly" Mango Lasi' the beer, ranked under the 'Smooth Hoperators' section of the beer menu, is a very obvious tribute to the Bengal batsman.
A user on Twitter posted a photo of the drink when she noticed it on the menu.
"I always thought they didn’t like @SGanguly99 much here in Australia. But they instead have paid him the highest Aussie honour possible by naming a beer after him & even marking it as a smooth “hopetator” Must have been all those hugs to Pontin" the caption reads.
Sourav Ganguly has recently been summoned for a hearing by BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D K Jain on 20 April over an alleged conflict of interest situation arising out of his dual role as Cricket Association of Bengal president and Delhi Capitals advisor.
I always thought they didn’t like @SGanguly99 much here in Australia. But they instead have paid him the highest Aussie honour possible by naming a beer after him & even marking it as a smooth “hopetator” Must have been all those hugs to Ponting @cricbuzz #Ipl2019 @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/Vymtdy6Uue— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) April 20, 2019
Sourav Ganguly has recently been summoned for a hearing by BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D K Jain on 20 April over an alleged conflict of interest situation arising out of his dual role as Cricket Association of Bengal president and Delhi Capitals advisor.
