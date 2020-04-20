Sourav Ganguly Recalls 'Great Time of Life' With Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid & VVS Laxman

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was reminded of the glorious days alongside stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman after a picture was posted on social media by Wisden India.

The photograph had India's fabulous four side-by-side, with the caption: 'Name a more iconic quartet, we'll wait.'

Ganguly took note of this photo and replied: 'Great time of life...enjoyed every bit of it.'

Great time of life .. enjoyed every bit https://t.co/xyzew0GdHR — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 19, 2020

Ganguly was captain of the Indian team which boasted of players like Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman in its ranks apart from several others. This high-profile batting line-up is still regarded as one of the finest to have played the game.

The four batsmen played a combined total of 2,151 international matches and scored more than 1,00,000 international runs. They also scored a combined total of 247 international centuries during their time with the Indian team.

After retirement, the four have gone separate ways but still are connected with the game which brought them together. Ganguly is currently heading the richest and the most scrutinised cricket board in the world while Dravid is looking after the India A and U-19 teams.

As for Laxman, he has made a name as one of the most respected pundits in the game these days. Tendulkar does a lot of humanitarian work apart from making guest appearances as cricket commentator and pundit.

