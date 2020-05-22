BUZZ

Sourav Ganguly Saved a Mango Tree Uprooted by Cyclone Amphan and is Now Star of Another Balcony

Former Indian Team captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is also a resident of West Bengal, was amongst the many who were affected by cyclone Amphan.

  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
The visuals of the aftermath of cyclone Amphan that wreaked havoc in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal were of complete destruction. Uprooted trees, waterlogging, structural damage and loss of lives.

Large parts of Kolkata and other affected districts were without electricity as power poles had been blown up. Mobile and internet services took a hit as the strong gust of winds damaged several communication towers. Kolkata airport bore an almost apocalyptic picture.

Former Indian Team captain and the current president of BCCI Sourav Ganguly, who is also a resident of West Bengal, was amongst the many who were affected by Amphan.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ganguly uploaded photos of an uprooted mango tree and he along with his family members were seen fixing the tree back to its position.

"The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest," Ganguly captioned his post.

The Dada fans praised the Bengal Tiger for keeping his spirits high in such dire times.


