Sourav Ganguly Saved a Mango Tree Uprooted by Cyclone Amphan and is Now Star of Another Balcony

The visuals of the aftermath of cyclone Amphan that wreaked havoc in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal were of complete destruction. Uprooted trees, waterlogging, structural damage and loss of lives.

Large parts of Kolkata and other affected districts were without electricity as power poles had been blown up. Mobile and internet services took a hit as the strong gust of winds damaged several communication towers. Kolkata airport bore an almost apocalyptic picture.

Former Indian Team captain and the current president of BCCI Sourav Ganguly, who is also a resident of West Bengal, was amongst the many who were affected by Amphan.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ganguly uploaded photos of an uprooted mango tree and he along with his family members were seen fixing the tree back to its position.

"The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest," Ganguly captioned his post.

The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RGOJeaqFx1 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

The Dada fans praised the Bengal Tiger for keeping his spirits high in such dire times.

Dada and balcony a better love story than veer Zara — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) May 21, 2020

Dada, another balcony another show of strength!#Natwest_Final — Tushar Gautam (@GAUTAM__tushar) May 21, 2020

Dada is an artist while pulling back something going down — Red Devil 👹 (@ImAbhiM) May 21, 2020

Dada and balconies...💕



On a more serious note, stay safe everyone.🙏 pic.twitter.com/G6wPKHKHkn — Ameya Naiksatam (@i_am_ameya) May 21, 2020