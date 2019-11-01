Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Sourav Ganguly's Viral Selfie at B'luru Airport Proves That He'll Always Be the 'Prince of Cricket'

A selfie taken by former cricketer and current BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly at the Bengaluru airport has gone viral on social media.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sourav Ganguly's Viral Selfie at B'luru Airport Proves That He'll Always Be the 'Prince of Cricket'
Image: Twitter/ Sourav Ganguly

A selfie taken by former cricketer and current BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly at the Bengaluru airport has gone viral on social media. Ganguly was visiting the city on Wednesday and was greeted by a large number of fans at the airport.

Ganguly, as BCCI President, met Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, in order to come up with pointers which could help improve the academy.

In the photo, Ganguly can be seen dressed in his classic sleeveless sweater and shirt; he can be seen surrounded by countless fans and security personnel who didn't want to let go of an opportunity to feature in the selfie with him. As expected, the selfie quickly went viral and broke the internet.

The comment section of the photo was filled with comments by fans who referred to him as "dada", as he is popularly known, and some even said how jealous they were of the people who got a chance to take the selfie with him.

On October 23, Ganguly took oath as the new President of the BCCI, after being unanimously elected for the post.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram