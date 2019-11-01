Sourav Ganguly's Viral Selfie at B'luru Airport Proves That He'll Always Be the 'Prince of Cricket'

A selfie taken by former cricketer and current BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly at the Bengaluru airport has gone viral on social media. Ganguly was visiting the city on Wednesday and was greeted by a large number of fans at the airport.

Ganguly, as BCCI President, met Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, in order to come up with pointers which could help improve the academy.

In the photo, Ganguly can be seen dressed in his classic sleeveless sweater and shirt; he can be seen surrounded by countless fans and security personnel who didn't want to let go of an opportunity to feature in the selfie with him. As expected, the selfie quickly went viral and broke the internet.

At the check in airport of bangalore .. love of people makes u feel so grateful pic.twitter.com/FDP2fwzg6W — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 30, 2019

The comment section of the photo was filled with comments by fans who referred to him as "dada", as he is popularly known, and some even said how jealous they were of the people who got a chance to take the selfie with him.

Love you Dada 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙He taught us to Bleed Blue !!Do you agree ? — Anuj Sobti 297 (@297Anuj) October 30, 2019

That smile from policeman is pure gold.. — Say My Name (@hindutraveler) October 30, 2019

One of the best cricketer, finest Captain and very good human being.. Love you Dada. 💐 — Pravin Yannawar (@57f558f768e944f) October 31, 2019

My BIL and Sis was so lucky today , they got fantastic selfies with you Dada 😍, thankyou on behalf of them 👍🙏 .. pic.twitter.com/i4TmZlRfQn — JP .. 🔫 (@jayaprakash_a) October 30, 2019

Dada, you have no idea how much crazy fan following you have in Bangalore! :) ♥️ — Arvind Kumar (@arvindrockz) October 30, 2019

Wow looks like a press conference at the Checkin counter :) — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 30, 2019

On October 23, Ganguly took oath as the new President of the BCCI, after being unanimously elected for the post.

