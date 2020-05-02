BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Sourdough to Banana Bread, Here are the Popular Bread Recipes Instagrammers are Recreating

Representative image.

Representative image.

From whipping out delicious treats to documenting kitchen struggles, people are channelling their inner chefs and taking up cooking to keep themselves occupied in lockdown.

Everybody is trying to be creatively active to wade through the ongoing lockdown phase.

From whipping out delicious treats to documenting kitchen struggles, people are channelling their inner chefs and taking up cooking to keep themselves occupied.

Today, we look at a list of bread one can bake at home without much hassle.

1. Garlic buns


This lip-smacking bun acts as a side dish to a bowl of soup or a healthy salad. The not so spicy bun is an all-time favourite among children.

2. Raisin bread



Nothing like the smell of freshly baked bread in the morning. For those who don’t like things to be too sweet or sour, raisin bread is a one-stop solution. It has a high nutrition value as it contains a lot of protein, whole grains and fibre.

The perfect blend of cinnamon is a treat for your taste buds. One can have them with coffee or tea.

3. Sundried tomato and olive bread


With the clouds on COVID-19 hovering over us, health professionals are advising people to strengthen the immunity. Vitamin C plays a vital role in boosting immunity.

Not just citrus fruits, one can get enough of Vitamin C from olives and tomato bread. This easy to cook snack can be consumed during breakfast.

4. Banana cake


In order to satiate the sweet tooth, you can bake this yummy dessert. With some walnuts and choco chips, banana bread acts as the perfect recipe to beat your quarantine blues.

5. Sourdough

This is considered as one of the healthiest bread. People prefer it over conventional bread because it is easy to digest. Can be easily made at home, provided one has the ingredients.

