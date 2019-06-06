Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

South Africa Turning Down AB de Villiers' Offer to Join World Cup is Now a Desi Meme

AB de Villiers' offer of making a last-minute entry to the South African squad for the 2019 World Cup was rejected by the South Africa team management.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
South Africa Turning Down AB de Villiers' Offer to Join World Cup is Now a Desi Meme
File image of AB De Villiers / Reuters.
Loading...

Going by how South Africa has been performing poorly in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, AB de Villiers would have been an invaluable addition to the Proteas squad, to put it mildly.

And nobody missed the 35-year-old former cricketer more than when South Africa failed to chase Bangladesh's target of 331, losing the contest by a mere 21 runs at The Oval, London on Sunday.

But a recent revelation that AB could have been a part of the South Africa XI has left star batsman's fans in a state of shock.

According to a report published in ESPNcricinfo, AB de Villiers' offer of making a last-minute entry to the South African squad for the 2019 World Cup was rejected by the South Africa team management.

His request was 'not even considered' as AB hadn't played any cricket; domestic or international, since his retirement announcement in 2018. Also, it'd have been unfair to the other players, who had been consistently performing for the team, the report added.

That he could have potentially been a member of the travelling South African team created a huge buzz on Twitter.

And now, the man himself has responded to his apparent proposal rejection on the microblogging site.

"All that’s important is that we should all focus on supporting the team at the World Cup. There is a long way to go and I believe the boys can still go all the way," AB wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier, Twitter had expressed a lot of emotions upon learning AB's World Cup snub.

Several had come out to remind the player of his own words he spoke in a video announcing his retirement on Twitter.

But guess what? Amidst the shocking revelation and disappointment that has spread like wildfire on social media, cricket fans in India have somehow found humour in the ongoing saga.

Last year, in a video posted on Twitter, the South African ace had announced his decision wherein he said he was ‘tired’ and believed it was time to step down.

“I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to my teammates, the coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years," he said.

Adding that he was out of gas and ready to move on, he said, "It is not about earning more somewhere else, it is about running out of gas and feeling it is time to move on. Everything comes to an end and to cricket fans in South Africa and around the world, thank you very much for your kindness, generosity and your understanding,” he said in the video."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram