South African Couple Left Stunned after Finding 10-ft Crocodile Chilling in Their Pool

In a terrifying incident that took place in South Africa, a couple woke up to find a 10-ft crocodile in their swimming pool. Jacob Bretenbach and his wife Angel, residents of Moedwil, in North West Province, found the giant reptile lurking in their swimming pool when they were checking the security cameras before letting their pets out.

The couple called an animal specialists team to their house to remove it from the pool. In a video posted by Jacob, the team of five specialists can be seen standing around the pool trying to figure out the ways to haul it out of it safely. While trying to stick the loop around the reptile, it suddenly moves and snaps its jaws and begins to move frightened in the water. Then the team hooks a rope around it’s jaws and pushes the creature out of the water as it rolls over repeatedly trying to get itself freed.

Angel can be heard in the distance shouting, ‘Jump on its teeth! Straight on its back, there you go. I’m Australian I’ve seen it done before,’ reports Daily Mail. Few moments later, the team successfully pushes it out of the water and brings it on the grass.

A white cloth is placed over its eyes, then Angel says to leave it there and she would move. She further stated that she doesn’t want to go in the pool in case it goes in again. ‘Only in South Africa,’ she said.

The Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation team assisted in removing the reptile from the pool and said that it could have come from a river nearby due to heavy rains by Cyclone Eloise. They took to Facebook where they wrote that various animals have been displaced due to heavy rains brought in by Cyclone Eloise and shown up in strange places. They further stated that the crocodile was safely removed and shifted to a safe location, adding that he will be checked out by the Dept of Nature Conservation then released back into its natural habitat.