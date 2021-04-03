South African Leader Left Red-faced after Naked Wife Pops in During Official Zoom Meeting

In yet another Zoom call faux pas, a South African political leader was left red-faced after a naked woman walked into his Zoom call during a Parliamentary meeting. Xolile Ndevu, who is a member of the National House of Traditional Leaders, was in the middle of a Zoom call meeting on March 30 which was being attended by 23 other leaders. The meeting was meant to discuss the COVID-10 deaths in South Africa. The session, however, had to come to an untimely halt when Ndevu’s wife accidentally walked into the meeting naked.

Ndevu was in the midst of explaining the work done by the Eastern Cape in fighting coronavirus when the naked woman appeared in the Zoom call video. An embarrassed Ndevu profusely apologised after the unfortunate apparition and the Zoom meeting had to be halted following the faux pas.

The appearance of the woman caused others to laugh during the meeting. Following the incident, Faith Muthambi, the committee chairperson interjected and halted the meeting.

This is not the first time that nudity has disrupted an official Zoom call. In December 2020, a Lithuanian right-wing politician Petras Grazulis, known for his anti-LGBT stance, was caught on tape during an online session with a man who was apparently naked. Apparently, the MP had accidentally turned on the camera while attending the meeting, giving others a brief glimpse into his home.

Brief though it was, the footage was long enough to cause embarrassment for Grazulis, who is a member of the right-wing Order and Justice Party of Lithuania.