South African Man Dies After Gulping Down an Entire Bottle Of Jägermeister

A man from South Africa died after chugging an entire bottle of Jägermeister. The man, whose name has not been revealed, was participating in a binge-drinking competition when the incident occurred. He drank an entire bottle of the 35 percent spirit and soon after, collapsed on the ground. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The man who is believed to be aged between 25 to 30 years old took up a challenge while visiting a liquor store in the Mashamba village of Limpopo. He was competing for a cash prize of R200, or roughly Rs 900. A video of the man drinking from a Jägermeister bottle, too, surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the man is seen standing outside the liquor shop and is surrounded by people who are heard cheering and clapping for him. He does not even stop for a second and keeps gulping down the spirit.

Take a look:

A 23 years old man from Mashamba village in Venda collapsed and later died after consuming 1 bottle of jagermeister. pic.twitter.com/PFQwpLnhh9 — MokupiPogisho👁️ (@MokupiPogisho) July 11, 2022

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the spokesperson with the Limpopo Police, stated that the incident occurred due to apparent misuse of alcohol. He stated that some men were participating in a competition where the one “who would consume the entire bottle of Jägermeister within a specified time, would get R200 cash,” reported Independent. “One of them immediately collapsed and was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead,” he added.

As per data cited by Professor Charles Parry, SA Medical Research Council, South Africans on average consume about 64.4 grams of alcohol per drink per day, which equals to six standard drinks in one day, as reported by City Press. Drinking alcohol is slowly transforming into an issue in the country.

