South African Mother Throws Toddler to Safety From Burning Building

South Africa is toppling tremendously. The country is facing the worst crisis, resulting from the confluence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the political unrest in the country, which is due to the arrest of the former President, Jacob Zuma. Riots and looting have filled the streets, and the atmosphere is utter chaos. Shops and businesses have been vandalized, and buildings are set on fire.

A video from the chaos is going viral that filled viewers’ hearts with sympathy for the dire situation in South Africa. The video is of a 26-year-old mother trying to save her 2-year-old daughter from a burning building.The mother, Naledi Manyoni, threw her baby girl from the burning building towards a group of people standing below to save the toddler from the fire. The building, located in Durban City, South Africa, was set on fire during the protest.

According to the report, she and the toddler were on the 16th floor when the fire broke out. She ran down, trying to escape the flames, and reached the ledge of the building, which is about a floor high. Then, without blinking twice, she tossed the toddler to a group of people below. In the video, the toddler is seen falling from a floor-high ledge and landing into the hands of the people safely.

Manyoni recalled the incident and said, “It was really scary. On reaching the ledge, there were people on the street below saying, ‘Throw her, throw her,’ and I panicked and threw her towards them."

Firefighters arrived at the scene, following the rescue operation initiated by the locals, and saved the people stuck in the building. Manyoni reunited with her daughter after the rescue operation. Both of them were safe, sound, and with each other.

A Twitter user Katlie_Mooshared the video. She also shared another video in the same thread, capturing the rescue operation that followed. Thuthuka Zondi, a professional photographer, shared another picture of the toddler in the air. Twitter users commented with prayers and strong emotions for the mother-daughter duo, the people, and the entire situation in the country.

