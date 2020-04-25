South African President Struggling to Put on a Face Mask Has Uncovered a Thousand Memes

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa fumbling with a face mask has left social media gasping for air. Fortunately for the citizens of his country, the President also had a humour about the whole incident.

On Thursday, while addressing his nation about coronavirus restrictions and easing of lockdown, Mr President awkwardly pulled a colourful face mask and struggled to wear it.

The fabric mask ended up becoming an eye mask on Ramaphosa, a scene that reminded many of Sandra Bullock from Birdbox.

The funny yet completely avoidable incident triggered several hashtags on Twitter. #CyrilMaskChallenge, #facemaskchallenge, #Ramaphosa and many more saw Twitterati picking up their masks and mimicking the President. Some simply joined the party with hilarious memes.





He definitely did this on purpose This man is too cool for us❤#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/xOrN6IWIn4

— Waseem Minty (@waseem_minty) April 23, 2020



Nah Mr Pres

This made people forget this shit got extended

PROTECT THIS MAN #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/6CPZlK82GC — Vivian ♈️ (@ValentinoViv07) April 23, 2020









Me on 1st of May just trying to follow the President’s example. #Ramaphosa #Level4 pic.twitter.com/vTG7vYLnC2 — Timothy Maurice (@timothymaurice) April 23, 2020









Maybe President #Ramaphosa was trying to cheer us up with that mask fail pic.twitter.com/HF91n5ueHD

— MG (@SaneManiac_MG) April 23, 2020



President trying to warn us about Level 7 of Corona #ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/ishW4PBmnF — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 23, 2020









What a grew t way to end a speech ❤️ yuuh this part eased the stress #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/QxCPYRr6W4

— Phindii (@Phindii11) April 23, 2020







Me trying to unsee our Presidents struggle to put the mask on#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/4VdwmCOeeW

— Mez_Inspired (@Mez_Inspired) April 23, 2020



When Cyril put on his mask and it couldn't fit on his face properly#CyrilRamaBillion #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/R5RlgA0dqH — McLovin' (@uVicktor) April 23, 2020









We are not talking about the mask moment !! Please. #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/LFEXryo3I0 — MA.KI ♡ (@DimakatsoKenna) April 23, 2020









#Ramaphosa is the new member of the ninja turtles pic.twitter.com/HWCgf6u7OY — Nate Narcia (@fortunatezwane) April 23, 2020









We've been wearing the masks wrong this entire time...

Thank you president for showing us our errors!#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/IiTLGgl4u7

— El Solo Lobo (@LangiweMwale) April 23, 2020

The following day on Friday, Ramaphosa addressed the elephant in the room by poking fun at himself, something that was widely appreciated by his country. "For those who were laughing at me yesterday, let me tell you something," Ramaphosa told reporters. "I am going to open a TV channel where I will teach people how to put on a mask. You can enrol...," he chuckled. The video was later circulated widely on social media.



Cyril Ramaphosa may have fumbled with his face mask. Who hasn’t? He can laugh at himself. I would rather have a human being as a President than a manufactured, packaged and filtered one. #cyrilramaphosa #SouthAfrica #ramaphosachallenge #Ramaphosa — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) April 23, 2020





