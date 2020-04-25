BUZZ

2-MIN READ

South African President Struggling to Put on a Face Mask Has Uncovered a Thousand Memes

Image tweetd by @Am_Blujay.

Image tweetd by @Am_Blujay.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa fumbling with a face mask has left social media gasping for air. Fortunately for the citizens of his country, the President also had a humour about the whole incident.

On Thursday, while addressing his nation about coronavirus restrictions and easing of lockdown, Mr President awkwardly pulled a colourful face mask and struggled to wear it.

The fabric mask ended up becoming an eye mask on Ramaphosa, a scene that reminded many of Sandra Bullock from Birdbox.

The funny yet completely avoidable incident triggered several hashtags on Twitter. #CyrilMaskChallenge, #facemaskchallenge, #Ramaphosa and many more saw Twitterati picking up their masks and mimicking the President. Some simply joined the party with hilarious memes.
















The following day on Friday, Ramaphosa addressed the elephant in the room by poking fun at himself, something that was widely appreciated by his country. "For those who were laughing at me yesterday, let me tell you something," Ramaphosa told reporters. "I am going to open a TV channel where I will teach people how to put on a mask. You can enrol...," he chuckled. The video was later circulated widely on social media.



