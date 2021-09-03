South African Woman Gives Birth to Child Who 'Looks Older Than Her'

A woman in South Africa has gone viral after giving birth to a girl who ‘looks older than her’. The 20-year-old mentally challenged mother gave birth at home in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa. The baby was born with an extremely rare medical condition. The newborn baby girl is reportedly suffering from progeria (also called Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome), which makes her look like an old woman. According to medical experts, it is an extremely rare, progressive genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly.

The baby was born in June in a village outside Libode, Eastern Cape, and caused a stir in the area. With help from her mother, the woman gave birth to the baby at their Ngavungavu Village home. The 55-year-old grandmother immediately saw the child was different. She observed that the baby’s skin had wrinkles on her face and she looked like an elderly woman.

The grandmother informed that both the mother and newborn baby were taken to the hospital for observation. The “retained products of conception” were removed by the doctors at the hospital. A doctor said the present condition of the baby is due to the mother’s complications, according to the News24.

Even though the baby was born in June, her birth only became known in the previous week after her pictures were circulated on social media. Several pictures of the baby have been uploaded on social media that went viral. The family of the newborn is devastated as people are taking swipes at the family and making fun of the child’s appearance, the report mentioned.

Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi, currently a member of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, has appealed to the general public to extend their support and help to the family of a baby girl born with progeria and not to mock the newborn.

Many senior officials from the social development department visited the newborn’s home to know the condition of the family and to provide help.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here