South African Woman Gives Birth To Record 10 Babies

A shocking case has come to light from South Africa where a 37-year-old woman has claimed to have given birth to 10 babies, including seven boys and three girls. After this incident, the woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole is dubbed as Decumom.

If confirmed by the doctors, this will set a new world record for the largest-ever live births, breaking the record set just last month. In May, Halima Cisse from Mali gave birth to nine babies in Morocco that included five girls and four boys.

According to Sithole’s husband, Tebogo Tsotetsi, the babies were delivered by a caesarean section at a hospital in Pretoria on June 7 when she was seven months and seven days pregnant.

Later, the woman, who is from Ekurhuleni, said she had conceived naturally and had not received any fertility treatment, as had been in the case of other multiple-baby births.

During Sithole’s pregnancy, doctors had predicted that she could have six children and asked her to be careful as a little negligence could be dangerous for all. Her husband hoped to have octuplets, making his wife a rare Octomom like Californian Nadya Suleman.

All the family members are very happy to see the infants healthy. According to media reports, all the infants will have to stay in incubators for a few days.

While talking to the local media outlet Pretoria News, the woman recalled the time when she fell extremely ill. She also faced severe pain in her legs and waist during her pregnancy.

The couple are already parents to six-year-old twins and Tsotetsi is currently unemployed. However, after the decuplets were born, he told journalists that he is “happy” and “emotional”.

