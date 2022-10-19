South African Woman Makes 249 Cups of Tea in 1 Hour Hours, Sets Guinness World Record

South African woman Ingar Valentyn has set the world record for preparing the most cups of tea in one hour. Ingar Valentyn served 249 cups of Rooibos tea, a red herbal beverage made from the leaves of the South African shrub Aspalathus linearis.

A minimum of 150 cups of tea were required to be prepared in an hour to pull off the feat. She utilised rooibos in its original, vanilla, and strawberry flavours. Before each cup was served, official adjudicator Sofia Greenacre examined it to ensure that it was filled to the minimum level of 142 ml.

Additionally, Guinness World Records made sure that during her attempt, their no-waste guideline was followed. There was a group of people drinking tea there, including local residents and students.

Valentyn approached her task with a well-defined plan. She used four tea bags in each teapot, making four cups of tea. Each tea bag had to be steeped for at least two minutes to qualify as proper rooibos tea. She quickly moved on to the next batch after pouring the first three teapots and adding the teabags.

When Valentyn realised that she was running low on clean cups, she was helped by the kids, who offered to clean their tea cups. In an hour, the South African national was certain she had broken the record. Her use of 170 cups is complete, she informed Guinness World Records. After learning that she had prepared 249 cups of tea in total- over four per minute, she had outperformed her own estimate. However, one cup was eliminated for failing to meet the quantity requirements.

The goal of Valentyn’s endeavour was to break the record in order to promote tourism and honour the inhabitants of Wupperthal after a wildfire destroyed the mountain village in 2018. She expressed her enthusiasm for the record and for the community of Wupperthal. Ingar’s record attempt was featured on the fourth episode of Stumbo Record Breakers, which airs on e.tv every Sunday.

