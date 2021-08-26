South Korea Admits 391 Afghans on Merit and Not as Refugees: 'Fine Example for World'

As countries all over the world are trying to evacuate their citizens from a war-torn Afghanistan with the US troops providing security at the airport for safe landing and departure of flights at the Kabul airport, a South Korean military plane also departed for Seoul with over 350 Afghans on board. The Afghan nationals have been evacuated as part of operations to bring bring these Afghan people and their family members to South Korea and help them to resettle. However, as part of the mission to help provide stability to these people, the South Korean government will not admit these people in their country as refugees, but instead as ‘people of merit’ to the country, the Foreign Ministry has said.

South Korea on Wednesday made the announcement of sending 3 military aircrafts, including two C-130 planes that would bring the Afghan nationals to Seoul. The evacuation process, codenamed Operation Miracle has stressed upon South Korea’s moral obligation to provide help and security to those

in Afghanistan who aided the South Korean government.

The group, who reportedly comprises of medical professionals, vocational trainers, IT experts and interpreters who worked for Korea’s embassy, hospitals and a Korean job training center consist of 76 families out of which more than 150 are children.

26 people were airlifted to Islamabad on Monday before the 365 others were flown out Wednesday. The Afghani nationals will land at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul and will be put up at temporary housing after Covid-19 quarantine.

Seoul-based correspondent with the BBC also posted a series of tweets on the Korean evacuation and the move was lauded by several people on social media.

That's the way to do this. I applaud the humanity in this decision. Thank you, South Korea for showing us who we can be at our best. — DrProps (@drprops) August 25, 2021

— DrProps (@drprops) August 25, 2021

They’re going to love South Korea especially Seoul. It’s such a fun and vibrant city with such good food.— Dixieann (@Dixieann18) August 25, 2021

The respect and decency of this gives me goosebumps.— TheBossRoss ❄ (@BettinaSRoss1) August 25, 2021

As ‘people of merit’, these Afghan nationals will at first be given ‘short-term visas’ which will translate to long term ones eventually, officials with the South Korean government have reportedly said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here