South Korea Conducts Drone Light Show to Raise Covid-19 Awareness and Thank Health Workers

The South Korean government came up with an innovative way on Monday to express gratitude towards its frontline medical staff involved in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic and remind its citizens to follow preventive measures in the prevailing situation.

The government did these two things by organising a drone light show over the Han River in the capital of Seoul. The drone show was arranged by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

According to Al Jazeera, three hundred unmanned aerial vehicles displayed messages of key precautionary measures including wearing masks, washing hands and keeping physical distances before thanking medical professionals.

The 10-minute show ended with the message that read, "Cheer up, Republic of Korea." Just before the ending, the drones wrote, "Thanks to you," in the sky next to a heart shape.

The drones, during the show, created images of a mask surrounded by coronavirus particles and two hands and water droplets against the night sky.

Citizens of South Korea are facing difficulty while wearing masks due to hot weather. With the arrival of summers, a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in the country has increased, reported The Guardian.

In light of the hot weather, many refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In order to avoid a second major outbreak, the government last month ordered that masks be worn on all buses and subways and inside taxis as well. It permitted cab drivers to refuse passengers without face coverings.



