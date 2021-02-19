South Korean Hotel Lands in Soup as Honeymooners Find Mirrored Sauna was Visible from Street

A South Korean hotel has issued apology after a "mistake" that may have enabled outsiders to see into their sauna. The upscale hotel The Grand Josun, on the popular resort island of Jeju, tendered the apology on their website after a local blog reported that the sauna's blinds had been up for part of the day which made the women's sauna area visible from the street, the CNN reported.

"We're deeply sorry for causing any inconveniences to our customers in using some facilities at the women's sauna at the Grand Josun Jeju Hill suite for missing mirror coating for some windows and [problems in] operating the blinds," the hotel said in a statement posted on February 18.

The sauna operations have been suspended for the time being and a probe has been initiated to check the 'deficiencies and taking immediate action to correct them.'

The hotel explained sauna area is protected by a 'special coating' that makes it impossible for people to see into it during the day. However, the coating doesn't work at night which is why the blinds are drawn as soon as it gets dark.

The case surfaced when a Korean blogger wrote about his experience of staying at the hotel. It went vial after he posted it on February 15.

"I went on my honeymoon to Jeju Island and stayed at a suite room at a newly opened five-star hotel but my honeymoon turned out to be the worst memory of my life," wrote the blogger. He said that he and his wife had enjoyed using the pool and sauna facilities.

"On my last day I went for a walk but as I looked at the windows of the sauna I found out that I was able to see inside the sauna from outside. I could see the thermometer inside the sauna through the windows. We could see the inside of the showers and bathrooms from outside, from the hotel entrance, walk path, car park and from even hotel room balconies," he wrote. '

"My wife and I were shocked to find this out. The thought that we might have used bathrooms and showers in front of many people gives me chills and we're getting therapy treatment."

As the guests complained, the police was called to look into the matter. The police are now probing if anyone was exposed while using the facilities or if anyone was taking illicit pictures or video from outside.