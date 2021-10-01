South Korean Man Barraged By Calls After His Number Appears On Netflix' 'Squid Game'

A South Korean man has been barraged by thousands of phone calls after his number appeared in the new Netflix hit “Squid Game”, reported New York Post. In another twist, the man was offered approximately Rs 63 lakh (100 million won) by a South Korean Presidential hopeful in exchange for the number.

The Squid Game is a show in which people from financially weak background are pitched against each other in children’s games for 39 million USD, but the stakes are often high.

The unidentified man who received the calls has the same phone number as one given to the contestants of the fictional show. After hearing about this, Huh Kyung-young, the National Revolutionary Party’s honourary chief, who announced his bid for presidency last month, said on Facebook: “I heard that the owner of the phone number showed on a business card in Squid Game is suffering serious damage from prank calls. I would like to buy the number for 100 million won.”

The Korea Times said that “the Korean original series which has topped the charts of the global streaming service in a number of countries, a mysterious man played by actor Gong Yoo gives business cards containing an eight-digit phone number to the main character Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, and others in despair. He tells them to call the number if they want to join the game, where participants bet their lives to win a huge amount of prize money. It seems some viewers called or sent text messages to the number seen out of curiosity, and it turned out that the phone number was not made up for the show. It does exist and the owner says he can’t continue with his normal life due to endless calls, both day and night."

The owner of the number has said that it is not possible for him to change the number as it is linked to his business. He is reportedly under a lot of stress due to the situation and had not even heard about the show before the calls started coming.

