South Korean Man Sets World Record by Piercing Watermelons with 'Most Number' of Paper Planes

Becoming a part of the esteemed Guinness World Records is not an easy task. But there’s one silver lining – almost anything can be a record. There are some obvious ones like the world’s tallest/shortest person or other natural things. Some train themselves to create world records like the fastest run or widest jump. But most of them are simply too bizarre to ever occur to a layman in general.

You might go ahead and google ‘world’s tallest woman’ but do you ever sit around wondering, “how many paper planes someone can throw into a watermelon?” If you do, or don’t, the Guinness World Record Facebook page has a little feature of posting throwback videos of records created in the past. The video is very clearly captioned, “Most paper aircraft thrown into watermelons in one minute,” and it’s exactly what it says. The record-creator attempted to throw as many paper-planes into as many watermelons as possible under a minute. Yes, the paper-planes that we played with as children and the hard-shelled watermelons!

The person creating this odd, yet interesting record is Junguk Lee from South Korea. There is no trick involved, these aren’t paper planes with a razor stuck to the nose and they aren’t fake watermelons. He must have spent years perfecting this unusual art where he can throw paper planes hard enough to pierce through the tough shell of fully-grown watermelons.

As seen in the video, Lee moves quickly as a woman moves along him, holding a timer clock. He aims the ordinary paper-planes straight into the watermelon where it defies all expectations and stands out like a nail on the watermelon, it’s tip inside the hard shell. The audience, as well as the host, look mesmerised and confused at this talented display of almost weaponised paper-planes.

Even though he misses a couple, most of the planes hit the target like a dartboard pin. The video has been viewed over 8.5 million times. One user commented, “Misses watermelon, murders someone in the audience.” Another said, “He can easily turn a paper into a weapon.”